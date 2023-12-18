Russia has begun further reducing its crude exports to international markets before agreed deadlines after its core Urals blend continued to trade below $60 per barrel.

Earlier this month, Russia agreed to reduce its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day during the first quarter of 2024 as part of its Opec+ commitments.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak implied that Russia is already sending less crude to foreign markets, telling state run news agency Tass that the country is bringing forward its decision to grow the current reduction above the agreed 300,000 bpd, with “an [additional] reduction of 50,000 bpd or more [above the current cut] to be seen at the end of December”.

Russian authorities said its average exports between May and June of this year will be used as the basis for the cuts.

As a result, Russia’s oil exports are expected to fall below the state-approved target of 5 million bpd for the whole of this year, according to Novak.

Dmitry Kasatkin, a partner in Moscow-based Kasatkin Consultancy, said that lower than expected global demand for Russian oil this winter “has come as a surprise” for the Russian government, pushing them to “act promptly”. However, international demand may recover in one or two months, Kasatkin believes.

According to market reports, Russia’s Urals blend, which is exported from its European ports to India and elsewhere, has repeatedly traded below the $60 per barrel price cap this month, mostly as a result of falling prices of the North Sea oil benchmark Brent blend.

The price cap was set by the G7 group of leading economies and Australia last December to limit Russian state revenues from oil exports as part of the international response to the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Russia claimed success in its efforts to trade its crude above the price cap on international markets between June and November this year when the Russian Finance Ministry reported sales of Urals well above the G7 threshold.

Meanwhile, two US Treasury Department officials are due in Europe this week to discuss enforcing the price cap with European government officials and private business leaders, Reuters reported.

Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing & Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg and Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Eric Van Nostrand are expected in Brussels and London this week.

“They will be discussing the full range of policy options related to the price cap, including recent steps taken by the US, the EU and other coalition members,” Reuters quoted a source familiar with the agenda.

The talks come after the European Union agreed a 12th package of sanctions against Russia last week, including tightening the proof required from companies claiming they adhere to the price cap.