Russian oil producers are taking advantage of problems caused by international sanctions against the country to pay less in taxes, which have been increasing under President Vladimir Putin’s reign.

Putin has advocated for stronger state involvement in, and oversight of, the oil industry since first elected in March 2000, including increasing levies.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, sanctions prevent Russian oil producers selling directly to the European market, so its Urals blend crude is being channelled to India, China and other countries in Asia and Africa via a web of shady trading outfits, according to market reports.