Italian offshore services provider Saipem has been suspended from signing new contracts with the Brazilian public administration on the heels of an investigation related to alleged irregularities around a deal signed with Petrobras back in 2011.

Brazil’s Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) issued Saipem a sanctioning measure for the temporary ban, limited to a period of up to two years, from contracting with the federal government.

In December 2011, Saipem was awarded a contract worth approximately $140 million for the installation of a subsea natural gas pipeline connecting the Tupi pre-salt field in the prolific Santos basin.

The contract was signed during the Car Wash years, and back then investigators found evidence that a former Saipem commercial representative paid bribes to an ex-Petrobras director to win the deal.

Saipem said the CGU has amended its previous decision issued in December 2022 that consisted in the ban on contracting with the Brazilian government and substituted it with the temporary suspension of no more than two years.

“The reclassification of the sanction was obtained also thanks to the recognition by the same CGU of the effectiveness of the compliance model of the two companies,” said Saipem.

The sanction has no impacts on the company’s ongoing projects in Brazil since it applies solely to potential new contracts and concerns exclusively dealings with the public administration.

However, the Brazilian government is a majority shareholder at Petrobras, meaning that Saipem will likely be barred from participating in forthcoming tenders issued by the oil company.

Saipem added it plans to appeal the decision.