Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September, adding this reduction could be extended beyond that or even deepened.

The kingdom’s production for September will be about 9 million bpd, just 75% of its total output capacity, the state-run news agency SPA cited an official source at the energy ministry as saying.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by Opec+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the source said.

Russia will also cut its oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed soon after the Saudi announcement.

On the back of this news, US (WTI) oil prices on Thursday increased by 1.6% to $81.05 a barrel — clawing back much of Wednesday’s losses after the market had responded to ratings agency Fitch’s surprise downgrade of the US’ long-term credit rating — while Brent crude was up 1.5% to $84.50 a barrel.

The respective prices had further increased to $81.72 per barrel and $85.23 per barrel in trading at 10.30 Singapore time (GMT +8) on Friday.

This is the second time that Opec leader Saudi has extended its voluntary crude output cut, that was first announced in June.

Meanwhile, Moscow had earlier pledged to cut its oil production by some 500,000 bpd from March until the end of the year.

“Within the efforts to ensure the oil market remains balanced Russia will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil supply in the month of September, now by 300,000 bpd, by cutting its exports by that quantity to global markets,” Novak was quoted by Oilprice.com.

However, despite the resulting rebound in crude prices, analysts said the cuts announced on Thursday were already largely priced into the market that had been trending upward of late.

“This announcement supports those increases but is not likely to drive prices much higher by itself,” said Rick Joswick, head of near-term oil research and analysis at S&P Global Commodity.

Pump prices at nine-month high

“It flies in the face of the US effort to tame inflation,” Robert Yawger, vice president of energy futures at Mizuho Securities, was quoted by CNN, as US pump prices rose to a nine-month high following the Saudi statement.

However, a White House official was quick to point out that prices have come down significantly since 2022.

“We will continue to work with producers and consumers to ensure energy markets support economic growth and to lower prices for American consumers,” the official told CNN in a statement.

Saudi Arabia needs Brent crude to trade at about $81 per barrel to balance its budget, according to the International Monetary Fund. The kingdom slipped into a budget deficit earlier this year after reporting a surplus in 2022 for the first time in almost a decade.

Russia is also looking to boost its coffers — not least to support the war effort in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, Russia’s estimated revenues from international oil exports were down $1.5 billion in June from $13.3 billion in May — to almost half the amount 12 months prior.

“Opec+ clearly wants higher prices — higher interest rates are going to increase the cost of borrowing for the grand projects Saudi Arabia wants to develop,” Keshav Lohiya, founder of Oilytics, told the FT.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Opec+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMCC) meeting is not expected to signal any major policy change, according to Quantum Commodity Intelligence. However, the JMCC, which is chaired by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, can call for a full Opec+ meeting should it deem it warranted.