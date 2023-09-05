Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day for another three months, until the end of the year, in an effort to support the stability and balance of the market.

Brent crude prices were up more than 1.5% to a year record of $90.40 per barrel after the announcement

The country first implemented the cut in July and later extended it to include August and September.

With the new measure, Saudi Arabia will produce approximately 9 million bpd in October, November and December, an official source at the Energy Ministry told state-run news agency SPA.

The source added the voluntary decision to reduce output by 1 million bpd will be reviewed monthly to consider deepening the cut or increasing production.

The cut is in addition to another voluntary reduction announced by Saudi Arabia in April 2023 that is currently in force and extends until December 2024.