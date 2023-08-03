Saudi Arabia will extend into September the voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day of oil that it introduced in July, according to a statement Thursday from the Saudi State Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia trimmed production in July to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by Opec+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.

“In effect, the Kingdom’s production for the month of September 2023 will be approximately 9 million barrels per day,” an official source from the Ministry of Energy told the news agency.

The reduction is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by Saudi Arabia in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024.

The source warned the voluntary cut can be extended or extended and deepened in the future.