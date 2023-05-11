Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, is weighing options for producing blue hydrogen and liquefied natural gas from its $100 billion-plus Jafurah unconventional gas project, chief executive Amin Nasser has said.

The Aramco chief told a quarterly earnings call with analysts that the company is working on blue hydrogen plans from its massive Jafurah project, while also exploring LNG export options from the unconventional gas scheme.

“Definitely, blue hydrogen is something that we are currently working on…and we might expand that even further,” he noted.