Singapore offshore marine contractor Seatrium has successfully delivered a floating production unit to serve the Shell-operated Whale development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The completed Whale unit comprises a topsides module and a four-column semi-submersible floating hull weighing over 22,000 tonnes.

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered the Whale FPU project, which marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to expand our footprint in the offshore market,” Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong said.

European supermajor Shell took the final investment decision for Whale more than two years ago and the platform features a 99% replicated hull and an 80% replication of the topsides from the Vito project also in the Gulf of Mexico.

Shell operates Whale with a 60% stake and is partnered by US giant Chevron on 40%. The field is due to begin production next year and is estimated to hold recoverable resources of about 490 million barrels of oil equivalent.

In August, Seatrium secured a letter of intent for another FPU with Shell to serve the Sparta ultra-deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico.