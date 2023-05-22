Shell Energy Asia has signed a gas sales agreement (GSA) to buy additional volumes of conventional and non-conventional gas from Denison Gas for customers in the energy-hungry east coast market.

Denison’s latest GSA is for three terajoules per day of gas from early 2024 and adds to the three-year, five terajoules per day deal it struck with Shell late last year.

The Australian independent on Monday said it is continuing to invest in production capacity with a view to further increasing the supply of gas from its fields in Queensland’s Bowen basin into the domestic market in early 2024.

Denison has increased production of its assets eightfold since acquiring them in 2019 and will continue with more drilling and boosting its production capacity to further boost gas supplies in 2024 and beyond.

“Following our inaugural GSA late in 2022, we are pleased to again be working with Shell after completing an extensive Expression of Interest process,” Denison Gas chief executive Benson Wong said.

“[We continue] to invest in the business with the goal of making more gas available to the east coast market in Australia.”