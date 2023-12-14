UK energy giant Shell is set to pick up a 20% additional stake from Japan’s Mitsui in the deep-water Kaikias field that is located in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Partner Mitsui on Thursday confirmed the deal and noted that the company has “decided to divest all of its interests owned through MOEX North America (a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui)", which holds a 20% interest in the Kaikias field.

Shell operates the Kaikias deep-water field with an 80% stake and, following the recent acquisition, will own a 100% stake in the offshore asset, Upstream understands.

Mitsui stated that its subsidiary “MOEX North America shall be dissolved and liquidated accordingly and will no longer be a designated consolidated subsidiary of Mitsui".

The Japanese player in December 2016 acquired a 20% interest in the Kaikias field and has been continuing production activities together with Shell since May 2018.

“This divestment is to be carried out as part of Mitsui’s strategy to reconfigure its business portfolio,” the company noted.

Mitsui said it is “proactively improving its business portfolio to achieve both stable energy supply and climate change response".

The Kaikias field in the US Gulf of Mexico is a deep-water project that uses a subsea tie-back design.

In February 2017 Shell took the final investment decision to develop Kaikias and, in May 2018, production started from the first phase of the project.

The field lies in water depths of up to 4500 feet.