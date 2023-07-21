Sinopec, China’s second-largest energy company, boosted gas production in the first half of this year.

The company, led by chairman Ma Yongsheng, said its oil and gas production for the first six months increased 3.2% year on year to 249.87 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Sinopec’s natural gas production jumped by 7.6% to 660.88 billion cubic feet compared to 12 months prior.

However, the company’ crude oil output remained unchanged at 139.68 million boe — comprising 124.68 million boe from domestic fields and 15 million boe from overseas assets.