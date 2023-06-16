South Sudan is struggling to maintain its oil exports because civil war in Sudan is causing problems securing equipment and materials critical to the efficient running of its upstream operations, according to Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang.

East Africa’s only oil producer, South Sudan sends its crude to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast of its northern neighbour via a 1600-kilometre pipeline.

Oil is the sole revenue generator for the country which was itself riven by civil war until Salva Kiir, now the country’s president, and Riek Machar, the vice president, agreed to a peace deal five years ago.