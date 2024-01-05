Two of Ukraine’s state-run oil and gas producers, Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ukrnafta, have posted sizeable increases in their gas production for the last year, but the majority of gas independents continued to struggle amid challenging legislations and the ongoing war, according to estimates from Kyiv-based consultancy ExPro.

According to an ExPro report, Naftogaz produced 13.9 billion cubic metres of gas in 2023, about 5% more than in 2022 when the company reported damage to its gas fields and infrastructure following the Russian invasion in February.

Naftogaz’ executive chairman Oleksiy Chernyshov repeatedly said last year that the company’s goal was to produce 13.5 Bcm of gas in 2023.

ExPro has noted that Naftogaz’ gas production was even higher than what the company recorded before the war, in 2021.

Another state-run gas producer, Ukrnafta, grew its output by 6% to about 1.1 Bcm, ExPro said.

Authorities nationalised Ukrnafta at the end of 2022 by taking away the controlling shareholding from prominent local businessman Igor Kolomoysky and citing the company’s refusal to deliver fuels for the country’s military needs.

In September last year, authorities detained Kolomoysky, charging him with the embezzlement of funds and the laundering of assets that he had allegedly acquired unlawfully, according to reports in Kyiv.

While these two state-backed players increased the drilling of development wells and well workovers at existing holes to boost production, Ukraine’s gas independent producers continued to struggle with the war-related demise of the country’s infrastructure and industry, gas export prohibitions and legal challenges as authorities withdrew their rights to operate a number of gas fields.

According to ExPro, gas production by privately held players in Ukraine fell by 20% last year to 3.7 Bcm against 2022.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s independents showed the highest growth rate in the country’s energy industry, with production exceeding 5 Bcm in 2021.

Ukraine’s gas analyst Sergiy Makogon has suggested that part of the production issues gas independents are facing is not related to the war or technical problems, but by challenges posed by state regulation applicable to this segment of the country’s gas industry.

“It must be understood that any reduction of domestic gas production automatically triggers a need for the country to import gas at European market prices,” according to Makogon.

Authorities in Kyiv said in November that the country accumulated record high reserves of gas in its underground storage to underpin stable domestic supplies this winter and avoid importing gas from Europe.

About 160 companies from Europe pumped 2.5 Bcm of gas for temporary hold in Ukraine’s storage facilities during the summer and autumn of 2023, Naftogaz said.

However, Ukraine’s gas transmission system operator GTS Ukraine revealed at its network transparency page that European players withdrew over 1.1 Bcm of gas from the country’s storage between 1 November and 4 January to send it back to the continent.

Strong gas outflows from Ukraine have also kept European gas stocks at higher than their usual level at this time of the year, with Gas Infrastructure Europe estimating the continent’s storage being 86% full as of 4 January.