Sweden’s Maha Energy is seeking an extension to an initial exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) for Block 70 onshore Oman, which is set to expire later this year.

Driven by the company’s “commitment to conclude testing effectively, and to ensure an appropriate and robust request for a potential declaration of commerciality”, an extension has been sought from Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Maha said on Wednesday.

In 2020, Maha was awarded the onshore block in the Persian Gulf sultanate of Oman, which faces declining oil production from its mature and predominately heavy oilfields.

The EPSA has an initial exploration period of three years, with the term set to expire in October.

The Swedish player noted that during the second quarter of the year, the “minimum work obligations of the EPSA have been fully concluded as planned and, as Maha approaches the end of the initial phase in late October 2023”.

During the extended initial phase, Maha intends to implement activities necessary to support any decision regarding Block 70’s declaration of commerciality, it said.

Article continues below the advert

Production test

The company on Wednesday also announced the results of the initial short-term production test on Block 70.

“All eight production wells drilled in the 2022/2023 drilling programme were tested for short term, and five produced oil to surface at an initial estimated average rate of 300 barrels per day of oil per well, while three had to be suspended after producing water and gas but before producing any oil,” the company said.

Even though more than 4000 barrels of heavy, high-viscosity oil were produced, filling all the available tank capacity at Block 70, crude offloading has not yet been initiated, it added.

“Once it becomes possible to offload the oil currently stored, Maha intends to restart the cold production of wells for further data gathering and production information.”

Prolific basin

The block, which includes the shallow, undeveloped Mafraq heavy oilfield, is located in the prolific oil-producing Ghaba Salt basin in the central part of Oman.

Block 70 — which extends over 639 square kilometres — is covered by both 2D and 3D seismic data acquired by the previous operator.

The Mafraq field was discovered in 1988 by Petroleum Development Oman and was further delineated by four wells and 3D seismic in stages until 2010.

In the longer term, Maha’s EPSA can be transformed into a 15-year production licence that could be extended for another five years, Upstream reported in 2020.

In the event of a commercial discovery, Oman has a right to acquire up to a 30% interest in Block 70 by refunding the pro rata share of past expenditure.

Maha operates Block 70 with a 65% working interest, with Mafraq Energy holding the remaining 35%.