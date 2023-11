Argentina could become a major supplier of natural gas to the Latin American region and beyond if it manages to develop the potential of the Vaca Muerta shale resource, according to Shell.

Addressing the outlook for Latin American natural gas supply during a webinar held by Rystad Energy, Shell's country chair for Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia and Ecuador, Martin Rueda, said the promising shale formation in the country can unlock new supply flows to the region in the coming years.