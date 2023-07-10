France’s TotalEnergies and Algerian state-controlled energy company Sonatrach have signed a series of agreements to boost natural gas production from in the Fouye Tabankort II (TFTII) and Tin Fouye Tabankort Sud (TFT Sud) fields in southern Algeria fields, along with increasing liquefied natural gas deliveries to Europe.

The companies agreed to convert the production contracts for the two fields to be in line with the new Algerian Petroleum Law enacted in December 2019.

Under the converted contracts signed on Monday, Sonatrach and TotalEnergies will upgrade existing facilities and drill additional wells to boost production. Combined output from the TFTII and TFT Sud fields is expected to exceed 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026, up from 60,000 boepd in 2022.

TotalEnergies holds a 49% stake in the fields with Sonatrach having the controlling 51% interest.

Under a second deal, the two energy giants agreed to extend for 2024 deliveries of 2 million tonnes per annum of LNG to TotalEnergies at the import facility at Fos-Cavaou, near Marseille, France.

TotalEnergies and Sonatrach are also looking at opportunities of developing renewables in the North African nation.

Article continues below the advert

A third agreement, also signed on Monday, intends for the companies to examine renewable energy projects in Algeria including using solar power at oil and gas exploration and production sites, and at seawater desalination plants.

The duo will also evaluate developing a project to produce renewable, low-carbon hydrogen in Algeria for the export market, and work on evolving a research and development programme in low-carbon energies for the energy transition.

“I am delighted to sign these new agreements with our strategic partner Sonatrach. They testify to TotalEnergies’ close ties to Algeria, whose resources contribute directly to Europe’s energy supply and security,” TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

“We are also happy to support Algeria in the energy transition, by examining and developing its huge potential for renewables production.”