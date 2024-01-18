French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has awarded a key supply contract to compatriot Vallourec involving its multibillion-dollar gas Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq.

Vallourec this week confirmed the deal for the supply of casing and tubing and “associated accessories” for the first phase of the GGIP.

For the first 30 wells of the project, Vallourec said it will supply “in aggregate 15,000 tonnes of VAM” — a product line — “of various tubes and connections, using the highest quality steel grades”.