French supermajor TotalEnergies has started installation of the fixed platform that will produce on the Fenix natural gas field offshore Tierra del Fuego in southernmost Argentina.

The $700 million Fenix development features a wellhead platform, supplied by Italy’s Rossetti Marino, to be installed in approximately 70 metres of water and some 60 kilometres from the Argentinian coast.

The logistics for mobilising the 4800-tonne platform will be carried out in two phases, one being the installation of the unit on the seabed and another for the installation of the topsides modules.