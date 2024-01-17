French supermajor TotalEnergies has initiated a force majeure process on Russia’s huge Arctic LNG 2 project due to sanctions imposed by the US.

"We have initiated the force majeure process in accordance with existing contracts, and we will comply with applicable sanctions regimes in accordance with our principles of conduct," TotalEnergies said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The French player added that “consequently, no offtake (of liquefied natural gas) from Arctic LNG 2 by TotalEnergies is planned in 2024.”