Canadian independent Touchstone Exploration has achieved its forecast gross natural gas production rate of 60 million cubic feet per day from the Cascadura field located on the Ortoire block in onshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The company, which only last week stated oil output at the field, reported the Cascadura-1ST1 well is currently flowing at a rate of approximately 40 MMcfd, while the Cascadura Deep-1 well is contributing approximately 20 MMcfd of gross natural gas volumes.

In addition, these wells combined are producing an estimated 1400 barrels per day gross of natural gas liquids.

Touchstone holds an 80% operated working interest in the Cascadura field, with Heritage Petroleum holding the remaining 20% share.

Touchstone chief executive Paul Baay expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance, stating: "I am very pleased that we have reached our gross target rate of 60 MMcfd at Cascadura after our first week of operations. The performance of the wells, both of which are being controlled at the surface, is in line with our expectations, and the surface facility is currently operating at approximately 67% of its capacity."