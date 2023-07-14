London-listed Tullow Oil has kick-started oil production from its $1 billion Jubilee South East (JSE) subsea project offshore Ghana.

The company confirmed the development on Friday, along with its partners — US-based Kosmos Energy, state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, South Africa’s PetroSA and privately-owned Jubilee Oil Holdings.

JSE production flows to Tullow’s Kwame Nkrumah floating production, storage and offloading vessel which has been producing from the main Jubilee field for a decade or so.

Tullow added that a further two production wells and one water injection well are expected on stream this year “to help sustain gross Jubilee production over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day”.

The operator and its partners plan to maintain this increased level of production at Jubilee over the next few years through an ongoing infill drilling programme, it noted.

Tullow said Jubilee’s partners have “identified multiple future drilling locations and is focused on high-grading these opportunities to further extend the plateau and realise the full potential of the significant Jubilee resource base”.

$1 billion investment

Tullow and its partners have invested $1 billion over the past three years on JSE to drill wells and install the subsea infrastructure needed to bring previously undeveloped reserves into production.

The initial development involves four subsea wells tied back to the FPSO, with seven additional wells to follow, Upstream reported previously.

Tullow chief executive Rahul Dhir said “successful start-up at Jubilee South East is a significant milestone for Tullow and for Ghana”.

“Through our strong project management and operating capability, we have delivered a complex offshore development which is one of the key catalysts to unlock value for our business,” he added.

Kosmos chief executive Andrew Inglis said: “We believe Jubilee has the potential to deliver in excess of a billion barrels of oil equivalent gross, generating material value for the people of Ghana, the partnership and our investors.”

Increased production

Meanwhile, a planned shutdown of the FPSO on the disappointing Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) field is under way, with the aim of improving gas handling and reducing flaring.

An amended plan of development for TEN is currently being finalised, Tullow earlier said.

Commercial terms for a long-term gas sales agreement are being discussed with the government.

Tullow’s total revenue in the first half of 2023, including the cost of hedging, stood at about $800 million at a realised average oil price of about $81 per barrel before hedging and $74 after hedging.