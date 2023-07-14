London-listed Tullow Oil has kick-started oil production from its $1 billion Jubilee South East (JSE) project, offshore Ghana.

The company confirmed the development on Friday and said that the start-up has been achieved along with its partners Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, PetroSA and Jubilee Oil Holdings.

Tullow added that a further two production well and one water injection well are expected on stream this year “to help sustain gross Jubilee production over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day”.

The operator and its partners plan to maintain this increased level of production at Jubilee over the next few years through an ongoing infill drilling programme, it noted.

Tullow added that the “partnership has identified multiple future drilling locations and is focused on high-grading these opportunities to further extend the plateau and realise the full potential of the significant Jubilee resource base”.

$1 billion investment

Tullow and its partners have invested $1 billion over the last three years on JSE to drill wells and install the infrastructure needed to bring previously undeveloped reserves into production.

The initial development involves four subsea wells tied back to the Jubilee field's Kwame Nkrumah floating production, storage and offloading vessel, with seven additional wells to follow, Upstream reported.

Tullow chief executive Rahul Dhir said the “successful start-up at Jubilee South East is a significant milestone for Tullow and for Ghana”.

“Through our strong project management and operating capability, we have delivered a complex offshore development which is one of the key catalysts to unlock value for our business,” he added.

Increased production

Beyond Jubilee South East, Tullow aims to maintain this increased level of production at the FPSO over the next few years by drilling more infill wells, with future drilling locations identified to extend plateau output.

Meanwhile, a planned shutdown of the FPSO on the disappointing Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) field is underway, with the aim of improving gas handling and reducing flaring.

An amended plan of development for TEN is currently being finalised, Tullow earlier said.

Commercial terms for a long-term gas sales agreement are being discussed with the government.

Tullow’s total revenue in the first half of 2023, including the cost of hedging, stood at about $800 billion at a realised average oil price of around $81 per barrel before hedging and $74 after hedging.