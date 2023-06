Tullow Oil is considering plans to sell its stake in the producing Espoir oilfield offshore Ivory Coast.

News of the possible exit emerged yesterday at the same time that BW Offshore said it had struck a $20 million deal to sell its Espoir Ivoirien floating production, storage and offloading vessel to operator Canadian Natural Resources.

Tullow said its capital allocation strategy is to focus on the highest return producing assets and to maximise cash flow.