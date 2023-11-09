Tullow Oil has hit downhole problems on its Jubilee oilfield offshore Ghana — a vital revenue source for Ghana’s flailing economy — which will result in an unexpected drop in average production for 2023.

Jubilee is Tullow’s flagship asset, with production averaging 95,900 barrels per day during the three months ending 30 September, one-third higher than the previous quarter after the Jubilee South East (JSE) project began feeding fresh oil to the field’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel.