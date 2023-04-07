More than 1300 North Sea offshore workers have backed plans for a 48-hour strike that could severely impact production, the Scottish branch of the UK's Unite trade union group said on Friday.

Strike action was called by workers involved in different disputes with several different employers, but will be coordinated.

The five companies facing industrial action are Bilfinger UK Limited, Petrofac Facilities Management, Stork Technical Services, Sparrows Offshore Services, and Worley Services UK Limited.

Unite Scotland said dozens of oil and gas platforms would be "brought to a standstill" by the stoppage, due to begin on 24 April.