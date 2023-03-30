UK energy regulator North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has invited industry players active in the country’s continental shelf to consult on new guidance aimed at boosting domestic production by proposing the removal of barriers to investment and streamlining the buying and selling of assets.

The public consultation is open until 23 May with the new guidance due to be published later this year.

The NSTA said it aims use the guidance to “sweep away blockers to a transaction” and help boost production.