Ukraine’s state oil and gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy has announced a boost in natural gas production from its large but depleted fields, as the war-torn country aims to pass the upcoming winter without importing additional volumes.

The oil and gas producer and distribitor said that its largest gas production subsidiary Ukrgazdobuvannya commissioned another five producing wells in September that together added about 500,000 cubic metres per day of gas to existing output.

Four of the five wells were drilled at existing depleted fields that have been producing for between 45 years and 55 years.

“Ukrgazdobuvannya is employing modern technologies to identify gas bearing reservoirs that have not been tapped previously,” said acting executive director Oleg Tolmachev.

Although Naftogaz did not identify the fields to help avoid possible air strikes by Russia, most of the country’s legacy gas assets are located in the northeast Kharkiv and Poltava regions close to the Russian border.

Between January and September this year, Ukrgazdobuvannya drilled and brought online 58 new wells that increased output to about 5.3 million cubic metres of gas per day, the subsidiary said.

Ukraine was running 46 active drilling rigs in August, according to Baker Hughes’ international rig count estimates, against 23 active units in August 2022 and 39 in January last year, shortly before the Russian invasion.

The US company also noted that drilling almost came to a complete halt in Ukraine between April and July 2022, with the number of active rigs falling below 10 during this period. However, drilling was at highest level since in mid-2023.

With Ukraine achieving its aim of accumulating about 14.7 billion cubic metres of gas in underground storage earlier in September, and with higher domestic gas output, Naftogaz hopes it will be able to pass the upcoming winter the need to import additional volumes, executive chairman Oleksiy Chernyshov said last week.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, Ukraine imported about 10 Bcm per annum of gas to help meet a winter spike in domestic gas consumption, often paying an additional price for buying volumes through the European spot market.

The task of getting through the upcoming winter without additional imports, has been eased by a sharp decline in the country’s gas use following a slump in economic activity and lost connections to territories in the east and south that Russia has occupied since February last year.

According to Chernyshov, Ukraine’s gas use dropped by 31% to 19.8 Bcm last year against 2021. However, Naftogaz has observed a slow recovery in demand this year, mostly due to gas being used to generate electricity.