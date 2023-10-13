Ukraine’s state-run gas transmission player Operator GTS Ukrainy has reported a second month of record high natural gas imports to the country under the government-backed scheme to offer temporary underground storage space to European gas players, using simplified tax-free procedures.

According to the transmission operator, European companies sent another 1 billion cubic metres of gas into the country during September after similar record high volume arrived in August.

The operator said 120 million cbm of gas came from Romania via Moldova that recently started to offer free transit service across its territory on condition that gas is destined to enter into Ukraine’s storage.

Operator GTS added that European companies accumulated about 2.8 Bcm of gas in the country’s storage between April and September this year, which is about 30% higher than in the same pre-war period of 2021.

Earlier this week, Ukrainy Oleksiy Chernyshev, executive board chairman of the country’s largest gas producer and importer, Naftogaz, told Kiev-based news agency Interfax-Ukraina that authorities expect to have close to 16.5 Bcm of gas in storage by the start of the winter heating season on 1 November.

Earlier in September, Naftogaz reported that it reached a planned safe storage threshold of 14.7 Bcm of gas.

Such reserves are hoped to permit the company to pass the period between 1 November this year and 31 March next year without importing additional gas from the European spot market that may be priced higher than today.

Chernyshov said that he expects Ukraine to safely pass the winter season of high gas consumption even if Russia halts the remaining transit of its gas across Ukraine to Slovakia and Transnistria, a self-proclaimed pro-Russian enclave within its neighbour Moldova.

Gazprom has repeatedly threatened to halt gas transit flows via Ukraine, although recently President Vladimir Putin has softened the rhetoric, stressing the importance of revenues from the sale of this gas in Europe to the Russian gas giant.

On average, the Russian company has been sending about 42 MMcmd of gas via Ukraine this year, with flows remaining stable in recent weeks.

Chernyshev also highlighted that some European nations remain heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas supplies and has called for external efforts to assist these states to secure alternative energy import routes to Russian gas deliveries.

He has also said that Naftogaz has been investing in the development drilling despite the war challenges, with the company’s gas production expected to grow by 7% this year. Another increase in gas output is expected next year, according to Chernyshev.

Partners sought

Authorities in Kyiv also hope that besides the country’s advances in natural gas production and storage business, foreign investors will also embark on a recent partnership offer from another Ukraine’s state controlled company, Ukrnafta.

Until November last year, Ukrnafta, the country’s largest oil producer, was a partnership between the government and private partners. However, authorities seized the 42% stake of private shareholders in the company after one of them, Igor Kolomoysky, had been charged with embezzlement and detained.

Ukrnafta said that authorities agreed to consider and approve production sharing agreements between the company and potential foreign investors for 10 existing oilfields in the west of the country and another 11 deposits in the east of Ukraine.

The oil producer said that it will pass the fields and supporting infrastructure into proposed ventures, while selected investors will be required to come up with new development plans for legacy assets and also provide initial financing to bring fields back into production.

The company probable reserves of these assets are estimated at 90 million barrels of oil and some 31 billion cubic metres of gas.

It added that potential partners may contact the producer for more information on offered assets until the deadline of 10 January next year.

Unlike natural gas, of which exports from the country were prohibited by Kyiv last year despite the outcry of independent privately-held gas producers, crude oil may still be exported from Ukraine.

Country’s major refineries have been staying idle after many of their processing units were destroyed or damaged in the result of Russian missile attacks last year.