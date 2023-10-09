Israel has suspended production at the Tamar offshore natural gas field in the country’s southern coast and will seek alternative fuel sources to meet its needs, according to a Reuters report.

The move comes after Hamas on Saturday attacked Israel in the deadliest offensive in the region in the last 50 years.

US supermajor Chevron, which operates Tamar, confirmed to Reuters it had been instructed by the Israeli government to shut down the field – one of the major gas sources to the country’s power generators and industry.

“In the wake of the situation, Israel’s defence establishment ordered the temporary suspension of natural gas supplies from the Tamar field,” said Israel’s Energy & Infrastructure Ministry.

“The economy’s energy needs will be supplied by alternative fuels. The power industry is preparing to use alternative fuels to power its stations.”

Tamar is located about 25 kilometres off the city of Ashdod along Israel’s Mediterranean coast. Some of the field’s gas is also exported to Jordan and Egypt.

The Tamar production platform is within range of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israel’s largest offshore gas field, Leviathan, continues to operate normally.

Chevron operates Tamar with a 25% stake. The field produced 10.25 billion cubic metres of gas in 2022, up 18% from 2021, according to government data.