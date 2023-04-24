About 1300 UK offshore workers launched a two-day strike on Monday, with BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, Taqa Bratani and TotalEnergies among the operators affected, according to the Scottish branch of Unite trade union.

Unite Scotland said the industrial action was impacting production due to the specialised work the union members undertake on offshore platforms and assets.

Those joining the strike included electrical, production and mechanical technicians, plus deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators and pipe fitters with contractors Bilfinger UK, Petrofac Facilities Management, Stork Technical Services and Sparrows Offshore Services.

The dispute over pay and working conditions is the latest in a wave of industrial action sweeping the UK after a sustained period of double-digit inflation.

Workers’ anger has been exacerbated in the energy sector where high prices have led to a string of record quarterly earnings, especially in the oil and gas sector.

The profits have already spurred the UK government into action with the introduction of windfall taxes.

With its Energy Profits Levy introduced in May, the UK government slapped a 25% windfall tax on the record sums being made by oil and companies at the height of the energy crisis.

The rate was increased to 35% in November and is due to stay in place until 2028.

The overall tax levied on UK North Sea oil and gas operators has risen from 40% to 75% in 10 months.

“Oil and gas companies are enjoying record windfall profits, and they can easily afford to give our members a decent pay rise,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said on Friday.

“The 48-hour strike will only be the start of the tsunami of industrial unrest if contractors and operators refuse to give our offshore members the better jobs, pay and conditions they deserve.”

Upstream has requested comment from BP, TotalEnergies, Shell and Petrofac.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We support constructive dialogue between the unions and contracting companies to reach a mutually agreed resolution.

“We don’t anticipate any impact on the production of oil and gas from our North Sea platforms.”