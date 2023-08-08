Australia’s Woodside Energy has commenced the phased restart of production at its Greater Angostura asset offshore Trinidad & Tobago that was shut-in in the last week of July after a process safety incident on one of its shallow-water platforms.

“Woodside on 4 August 2023 commenced a phased restart of production at its Angostura facility offshore Trinidad & Tobago. The facility had been shut in the previous week as a precautionary measure following a process safety incident,” a Woodside spokesperson told Upstream.

“The phased restart commenced following completion of relevant safety checks, which will continue as production ramps up. As always, the safety of our personnel and our operations is Woodside’s priority.”

Local reports claimed that several plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate had to temporarily close due to the gas shortage resulting from Woodside’s recent shutdown.

The Australian company is the third largest gas producer in Trinidad & Tobago, accounting for 13% of total output, with production last year averaging 351 million cubic feet per day.

Woodside operates two shallow-water conventional oil and gas fields — Angostura and Ruby — in Trinidad and Tobago. The fields’ facilities comprise a central processing platform, gas export platform, four wellhead protector platforms, a wellhead platform and an onshore terminal. Oil from the CPP is transported to the terminal facility on the southeastern end of Trinidad.

The company is also eyeing development of its deep-water Calypso giant gas discovery offshore the Caribbean nation.

Calypso, which has touted contingent resources of some 3.2 trillion cubic feet of gas, could be on stream in 2028 with production upwards of 400 MMcfd. At least some of this output could be used as feed gas at the Atlantic LNG project.