Malaysian floater specialist Yinson Production (YP), through its joint venture company with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) — PTSC Asia Pacific — has confirmed a 12-month extension for the bareboat charter of its PTSC Lam Son floating production, storage and offloading vessel, with a further automatic extension of six months.

The PTSC Lam Son FPSO for nine years has been deployed at the Thang Long–Dong Do fields in blocks 01-97 and 02-97 in Vietnam’s shallow-water Cuu Long basin.

This award, which is valued at an estimated $27.3 million for the total 18-month extension, is a direct continuation of the previous 12-month bareboat charter extension, which had an expiry date of 30 June. The floater’s future is now secure until 31 December 2024.

PTSC Asia Pacific, which was established 11 years ago, is 49% and 51% owned by Yinson and PTSC respectively.

“Since the start of this joint venture in 2012 and [the] original charter commencing June 2014, we have developed a strong and productive partnership with our partner PTSC,” commented YP chief executive Flemming Gronnegaard.

“Thrilled with the recent contract extension announcement, YP remains committed to deliver exceptional safety standards and high uptime with FPSO PTSC Lam Son.”

In June, the joint venture also secured a five-year extension, estimated at $74.6 million, for the bareboat charter of its PTSC Bien Dong 01 floating storage and offloading vessel, which is also deployed offshore Vietnam. This unit has been operating on Block 05-2/05-3 since June 2013.