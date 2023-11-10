Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by Velesto Energy to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services for to the rig operator’s rig moves offshore Malaysia.

ABL will also support Velesto with rig moves to adjacent countries including Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, over a one-year period.

Under the new contract, ABL’s rig-moving surveyors in Malaysia are expected to survey and approve between 14 and rig moves offshore Malaysia for the drilling contractor’s six-rig fleet during the period.

“Our Malaysian rig moving experts have a long history of supporting Velesto Drilling [sic]. To secure a new one-year contract is a testament to the mutual trust and positive working relationship our respective teams have built up over many previous rig moves,” says Mohd Saifuddin Md Salleh, country manager of ABL Malaysia.

The contractor noted its rig moving specialists provide all technical studies associated with rigs including leg penetration assessment, site specific assessment, leg punch-through assessment and leg extraction studies.

ABL Malaysia’s operations, based in the capital city Kuala Lumpur, will manage the contract with local support from ABL’s offices in adjacent countries where Velesto might move its rigs to.

“Our extensive office network in the Asia Pacific region is a highly valuable resource base for any offshore company with widespread geographical footprint in the region,” added Simon Healy, regional managing director Asia Pacific ABL.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.