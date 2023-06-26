United Arab Emitates-based Adnoc Drilling has landed contracts worth $2 billion from state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company involving the charter of multiple jack-up rigs.

The Emirati drilling giant said Adnoc “confirmed the award of five 10-year contracts, totalling approximately $2 billion, in support of Adnoc Offshore’s growing drilling operations".

“The contracts supporting drilling operations across five fields in Adnoc’s offshore portfolio are for the charter of five high-specification, premium jack-up rigs along with all required manpower and equipment,” it stated.

The new rigs — Salamah 2, Al Saadiyat, Al Sila, Rahman and Yas — will be among the most capable, high-spec rigs working in the Arabian Gulf, Adnoc Drilling said.

Adnoc is greatly expanding the capacity of some of its largest offshore oilfields, as it aims to achieve a 5 million barrels per day production capacity by 2027, up from the existing 4 million bpd.

The state-owned player is adding multiple offshore rigs to its expansive drilling fleet, as it embarks on the expansion of oil and gas fields including Upper Zakum, Lower Zakum, Belbazem and Umm Shaif.

Adnoc Drilling noted that the long-term rig contracts “were agreed with the client in light of the strength of the offshore jack-up market with higher dayrates".

The jack-up rigs will commence activity by the end of this year, with significant revenue expected in 2024 and the first full-year revenue contribution from 2025, the company stated.

Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, chief executive of Adnoc Drilling, said the awards provide a “clear line of sight on future earnings".

"As we continue to grow our fleet, our shareholders will benefit from the opportunity to be directly invested in Adnoc’s accelerated production capacity growth,” he said.

Adnoc Drilling added that the “five rigs have been acquired as part of the company’s fast-tracked rig fleet expansion programme, designed to enable the delivery of Adnoc’s accelerated production capacity growth".

The fresh $2 billion-worth of rig awards follow more than $11.5 billion in long-term contracts announced by Adnoc Drilling since the beginning of last year.