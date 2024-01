Adnoc Logistics & Services is joining the rush to order very large ammonia carriers or VLACs and liquefied natural gas vessels with newbuilding enquiries worth up to $3 billion as berths slots vanish.

Shipbuilding sources said Adnoc L&S has officially launched a request for offers to build up to 10 LNG carriers and four VLAC newbuildings.

Upstream’s sister title, TradeWinds learned that Adnoc L&S is seeking to order six firm LNG ships of 175,000-cbm with options for an additional four vessels.