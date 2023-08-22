The issues needing to be rectified on the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for Woodside Energy’s Sangomar oilfield development offshore Senegal were only discovered when the facility arrived in Singapore, the company’s chief executive revealed on Tuesday.
Africa-bound FPSO did “not meet our expectations”, says Woodside chief Meg O’Neill
Floater destined for Sangomar oilfield undergoing remedial work in Singapore
22 August 2023 9:09 GMT Updated 22 August 2023 11:00 GMT
