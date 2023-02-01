The outlook for the global mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) market appears very positive with momentum that developed last year carrying forward to 2023 despite one or two well-publicised risk factors, according to analysis by Clarksons Research Services.

The MOPU market is dominated by the floating production, storage and offloading segment, with other facilities including tension leg platforms, spars, semi-submersible platforms, floating LNG vessels and jack-up production units.

Very healthy FPSO prediction

In 2022, there were seven newbuild FPSO orders and four conversions worth an estimated $14.8