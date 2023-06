BW Offshore has taken another step in its divestment programme of non-core floating production, storage and offloading vessels by selling its FPSO in the Ivory Coast, West Africa.

The Norwegian company said today it has closed the sale of the

Espoir Ivoirien FPSO to its client for a total consideration of US$20 million.

Following the transaction, BW Offshore will provide transitional operations and maintenance services for a period of up to five months.