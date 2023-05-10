Another deep-water drilling rig is leaving Norway, with Transocean today announcing a new contract in Australia for one of its semi-submersible rigs.

The drilling contractor said it had received a five-well contract in Australia by a major operator for use of the harsh-environment rig Transocean Equinox.

The contract represented $137 million in firm backlog, excluding full payment for mobilisation and a demobilisation fee.

The estimated 300-day contract is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024, and also provides for a one-well option, potentially keeping the semi-submersible in Australia through until the first quarter of 2025.