India’s Shapoorji Pallonji Energy (SP Energy) has unveiled a new-generation hull-concept design for large-sized floating production, storage and offloading vessels, with an eye on the mega oil projects in Africa and the Americas.

SP Energy on Friday said that the new hull design “would be an appropriate off-the-shelf solution for the offshore industry".

The new design dubbed 'Sterling Streamline’ facilitates early production with smart plug-and-play topsides configuration to suit varied field requirements, the company noted.

“It is best suited for deep-water projects catering to geographies such as Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and West Africa,” it said.

SP Energy stated that the new design “will have an oil processing capacity of up to 250,000 barrels per day, with a storage capacity of up to 2.2 million barrels of crude oil".

“The new FPSO hull will be designed for circa 28 years’ lifespan with topsides capacity of up to 65,000 tonnes of wet weight. It will house a single-block integrated accommodation for a minimum of 200 personnel,” the company added.

SP Energy said that the floater “will be planned for various mooring configuration flexibilities”, featuring a simplified riser balcony to accommodate up to 60 risers and umbilical slots.

Timely delivery

Ravi Shankar Srinivasan, chief executive of SP Energy noted that the new design signifies the company’s “commitment to drive efficiency across all aspects of the project” and would ensure that projects are delivered in a timely manner.

“From the hull design to supply chain management, construction, delivery lead time and operations, every element will be streamlined for maximum efficiency and minimal carbon footprint,” he said.

SP Energy is India’s largest FPSO player, which operates multiple floaters in the country, including the most recent vessel for ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 deep-water project.

The FPSO player is scaling up its global footprint, eyeing multiple markets in Africa and other regions.