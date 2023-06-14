BP’s $4.6 billion Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas project in Senegal and Mauritania is threatened with further delays due to major problems on part of the subsea work scope.

The project is thought to be at risk of missing its first-gas target date of late 2023 and exporting its initial LNG cargo in early 2024 because deep-water pipelay operations are going far more slowly than expected.

Multiple sources told Upstream that McDermott International’s Amazon pipelay vessel — whose GTA contract is its first after a major upgrade — is experiencing significant technical problems.