Chinese yard Bomesc Offshore Engineering has signed a major deal with Japan’s floater specialist Modec to build topsides modules for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for ExxonMobil’s Uaru field on its prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Bomesc's statement confirmed an Upstream report of 27 February. Contracting sources said Aibel Shipyard in Thailand has concluded a similar deal with Modec to share some of modules work.