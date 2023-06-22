Returning cash to shareholders is a heavy focus for two leading global jack-up drilling contractors, Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling, as they begin to reap the rewards of booming market conditions.

Both companies are starting to benefit from the booming jack-up sector, which is characterised by very high rig utilisation, burgeoning dayrates and longer-term contracts.

This means that Borr and Shelf — which combined own more than 50 jack-up drilling rigs — are able to start focusing on shareholder returns.