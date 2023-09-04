Offshore logistics specialist Boskalis has commenced conversion of a pipe-laying vessel into a cable-laying vessel, a strategic move aimed at enhancing its capabilities in offshore wind construction while also meeting the demands of the oil and gas industry.

The company last week on social media LinkedIn said that its vessel BOKA Ocean, the former Apache II, is being prepared in Rotterdam for its new role as a cable-laying vessel.

The BOKA Ocean is a sister vessel to the BOKA Northern Ocean and BOKA Southern Ocean, both of which were acquired by Boskalis in the last two years.

These sister vessels have already undergone modifications to become high-end construction support vessels, engaging in a diverse range of offshore activities, Netherlands contractor Boskalis said.

Built in 2010, the BOKA Ocean boasts an impressive profile, featuring a total length of 134 metres, a beam width of 27 metres, a deck area spanning 2400 square metres, and is equipped with two heave-compensated cranes, along with a moonpool measuring 7.2 metres by 7.2 metres.

Additionally, the vessel provides accommodation for up to 120 individuals.