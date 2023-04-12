UK supermajor BP has confirmed it has started a multi-well offshore drilling programme at the Schiehallion field in the remote UK West of Shetland area with a harsh-environment drilling rig reactivated for this assignment.

The semi-submersible Ocean GreatWhite began its five-well West of Shetland drilling campaign with BP last week, according to the rig’s owner Diamond Offshore.

West of Shetland is a significant production area for BP from three large assets — Clair, Schiehallion and Foinaven — where field expansions and production increases are planned, though UK political uncertainties and energy profits taxation are a challenge to all UK oil and gas producers.