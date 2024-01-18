BW Energy has chosen Chinese yard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry to modify a floating production, storage and offloading vessel for its Maromba heavy-oil development in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

The Norwegian operator has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cosco, marking the initial step in the process of upgrading the Polvo FPSO for the Maromba project.

The agreement outlines the start of preliminary upgrading work at Cosco’s Dalian facility, with the aim to proceed to a full engineering, procurement, and construction phase once project financing is secured.