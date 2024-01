Malaysia’s MISC has set a new milestone as the company takes a new step to get ready to enter the Brazilian offshore sector.

MISC last week celebrated the naming of the Marechal Duque de Caxias floating production, storage and offloading vessel at Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles.

The floater carries a strong symbolism within MISC as it was the first such unit to be contracted by an international client not linked to its major shareholder Petronas.