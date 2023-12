A Brazilian shipyard has secured a key contract to engineer and fabricate topsides modules destined for Equinor's Raia floating production, storage and offloading vessel that will tap the Pao de Acucar pre-salt field off the coast of Brazil.

Fred-Olav Kyrre Bjerkas, Equinor's FPSO hull and living quarters manager, said at a Norway-China FPSO seminar this week in Shanghai that Estaleiros do Brasil shipyard has been tasked with the engineering of five modules, collectively weighing 10,600 tonnes.