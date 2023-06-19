3R Petroleum has agreed to contract the Constellation Oil Services semi-submersible rig Alpha Star to carry out a lengthy programme offshore Brazil.

3R is Brazil’s second largest independent and operates a vast portfolio of both onshore and offshore mature fields in the South American nation.

The Alpha Star will be used in the Papa Terra field in the Campos basin and Block BM-ES-21 in the Espirito Santo basin, which hosts the Malombe natural gas discovery and other small finds.

The contract workscope is expected to include drilling, completion and intervention work at water depths of about 1600 metres.