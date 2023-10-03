UAE rig owner Shelf Drilling has won work for two of its jack-up rigs in West Africa.

Shelf has secured contracts from unnamed clients for the Adriatic I and the Shelf Drilling Mentor jack-up rigs for operations offshore Nigeria for firm durations of 16 months and eight months, respectively.

The combined estimated contract value for the two rigs is approximately $93 million, excluding revenues for mobilisation and demobilisation.

Both rigs completed their previous charters in September and are scheduled to commence their new contracts this month.

The Adriatic I is now firm until February 2025 and the Shelf Drilling Mentor is firm until June 2024.

Shelf yesterday confirmed it had secured an extension worth $18 million for its jack-up Shelf Drilling Fortress for a mystery client in the UK.